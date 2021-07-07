18,000 Shares in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Purchased by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 30.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at $538,283.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

SeaChange International stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 17,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

