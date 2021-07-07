Stony Point Capital LLC Lowers Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stony Point Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,537 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 5.2% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $16,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 867.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinterest by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $2,970,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $1,177,461.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 919,440 shares of company stock valued at $64,920,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.68. The stock had a trading volume of 135,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,360.17 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

