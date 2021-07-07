Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $6.10 Million Investment in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 362,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. Fly Leasing comprises about 1.3% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 1,375.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 235,587 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 59,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

NYSE:FLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. 3,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93. Fly Leasing Limited has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $515.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen downgraded Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.