Stony Point Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,000. Zynga makes up about 2.0% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stony Point Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Zynga as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,009,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,648,146.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,232,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $13,233,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,897,606 shares of company stock worth $20,152,156. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 243,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,671,562. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

