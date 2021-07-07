14,500 Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Purchased by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMKR. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $10,228,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $10,165,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,637,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,517,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMKR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

