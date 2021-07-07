Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 181,245 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.62% of South State worth $90,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 12.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 229,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of South State by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 941,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,899,000 after purchasing an additional 139,693 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of South State by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,054. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.39. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

