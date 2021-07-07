IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $83.22, but opened at $81.00. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $77.95, with a volume of 566 shares.

Specifically, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,156,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,179 shares of company stock worth $470,187 over the last three months. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

