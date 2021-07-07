Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,983,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 336,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $86,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 46,673 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. 13,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,703. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.73.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

