Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,121,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,165,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.15% of Radian Group worth $95,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,733,000 after buying an additional 271,994 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Radian Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 162,269 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 173,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 71,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Radian Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. 12,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,985. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

