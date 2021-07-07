Cpwm LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cpwm LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.79. The stock had a trading volume of 207,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,598. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.74.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

