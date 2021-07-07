Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 671,918 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.34. 119,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,386,078. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $198.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

