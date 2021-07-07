Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 7,130 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8,640.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 346,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.05. 1,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

