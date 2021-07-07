Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Raised by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.43. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,019. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.98.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

