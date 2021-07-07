Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is one of 111 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mawson Infrastructure Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90% Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors -22.51% -1,877.87% -10.43%

53.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -$4.93 million -2.38 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors $1.09 billion -$387,526.88 28.91

Mawson Infrastructure Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors 595 2943 4486 87 2.50

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group rivals beat Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset infrastructure activities in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data center solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

