Equitable Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $3,202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,233. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.99 and a 12-month high of $502.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

