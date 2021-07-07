$0.28 EPS Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.63.

PCTY stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.92. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,282. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $218.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

