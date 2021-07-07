Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 338,808 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,808 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $98,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

AFL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.