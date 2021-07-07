Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RACE traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $204.83. 2,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,370. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $173.20 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.33.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

