Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $96.59 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $96,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,467 shares of company stock worth $1,616,178. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,948. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.08 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

