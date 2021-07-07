Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 597 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,870. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $467.36. 7,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,187. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.32.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.