Equitable Trust Co. Has $17.81 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $307.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,697. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $308.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

