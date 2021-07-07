ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,606,000 after acquiring an additional 126,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $685.04. 7,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,817. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $668.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

