K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $2.54 Million Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,753 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Carriage Services worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Carriage Services by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carriage Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Carriage Services by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.81. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other news, VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $100,051.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

