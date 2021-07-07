Third Point LLC Buys Shares of 750,000 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSIBU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $100,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $124,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of TSIBU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 2,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,103. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

