Quaker Wealth Management LLC Buys 225 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $98,105,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $59,695,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,215,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.58. 2,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

