-$0.19 EPS Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The company had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.13. 6,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,745. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,735,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,390,775. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 402,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 202,990 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

