Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $8.01 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 189,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,000. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 191.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 268,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 176,471 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 73,838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,176.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 151,997 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,632,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,352 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

