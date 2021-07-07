First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Acquired by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FEMB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,043. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.