Karp Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,984,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $955.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $861.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $566.21 and a 52 week high of $949.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

