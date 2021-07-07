Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,296 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $140.60. 119,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,507. The company has a market cap of $393.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,925,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

