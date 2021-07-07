Sculptor Capital LP Takes $15 Million Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACQRU. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth $250,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth $7,500,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Independence in the first quarter valued at $4,000,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $609,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACQRU remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

