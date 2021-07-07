Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 76,217 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,217 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 185,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 31,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 378,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock remained flat at $$20.63 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,738. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45.

