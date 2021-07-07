Sculptor Capital LP Buys New Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 864,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIIXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIXU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,353. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

