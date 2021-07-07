Karp Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 55,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $80.70. 6,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.53. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $83.82.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

