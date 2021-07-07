Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.7% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.84 and a one year high of $121.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

