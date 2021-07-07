Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 15,025 Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MYC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 31,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,872. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

