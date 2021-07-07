Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 10.47% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSOC. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,464,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 92.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter.

TSOC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.38. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00.

