QuickX Protocol Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $129,931.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00059730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00018484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.32 or 0.00931383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045301 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QCXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.