WOM Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.71 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $164,953.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00059730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00018484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.32 or 0.00931383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045301 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

