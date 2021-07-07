Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to report sales of $103.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.63 million and the lowest is $95.23 million. Nevro reported sales of $56.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $444.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.88 million to $449.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $519.67 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $530.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.60.

NVRO traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.45. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.92. Nevro has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 25.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 56.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.