-$0.16 EPS Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NYSE:NEX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.47. 14,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,195. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.