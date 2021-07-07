Sculptor Capital LP Raises Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667,078 shares during the period. The New York Times makes up about 2.0% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $249,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE NYT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.01. 3,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,470. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

