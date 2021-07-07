Sculptor Capital LP Takes $26.32 Million Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,617,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,586. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

