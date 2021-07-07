Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81,613 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $247.33. 17,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.05. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.34. The stock has a market cap of $122.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.