Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 50,214 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

