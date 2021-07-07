Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 921 shares.The stock last traded at $3,990.00 and had previously closed at $4,024.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,265.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seaboard by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Seaboard by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth about $4,981,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at $2,129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

