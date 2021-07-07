Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 921 shares.The stock last traded at $3,990.00 and had previously closed at $4,024.62.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,265.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.35.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seaboard by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Seaboard by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth about $4,981,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at $2,129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
