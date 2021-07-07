Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down to $36.75

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.75, but opened at $35.66. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 615 shares.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

