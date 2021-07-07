Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.92. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on FI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Frank’s International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

