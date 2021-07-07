Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $593,000. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 4,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.