Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KAIR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,370. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.